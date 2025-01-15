Left Menu

Mystery at Mahim Creek: Tattoo Clue in Murder Case

Police have registered a murder case after finding a decomposed body in Mahim Creek. The unidentified man had 'Prakash' tattooed on his hand and injuries indicating an attack. Investigations are underway, with police reviewing recent missing person reports in the area to identify the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:51 IST
A murder case has been registered after the discovery of a decomposed body of an unidentified man in Mahim Creek, police reported on Tuesday night.

The deceased, believed to be aged between 35 to 50, had the name 'Prakash' tattooed on his right hand and bore injury marks, suggesting a violent attack, according to a police official on the scene.

The Mahim Police are actively investigating the case, sifting through recent missing person reports across the city in hopes of identifying the victim, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

