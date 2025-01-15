Netanyahu Denies Hamas' Approval of Ceasefire Deal
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office refuted claims that Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposed by Qatari mediators. Despite media reports indicating approval from Hamas, Netanyahu's office stated that Hamas has not communicated a response, disputing the imminent announcement of the deal.
In a developing story from Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has issued a denial of reports that Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal mediated by Qatar.
Media reports had suggested that Hamas agreed to the terms, with a formal announcement expected Thursday and implementation beginning Sunday, including the release of hostages.
However, Netanyahu's office clarified that communication from Hamas regarding their response is still awaited, contradicting earlier claims of an agreement.
