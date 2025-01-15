Left Menu

Netanyahu Denies Hamas' Approval of Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office refuted claims that Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposed by Qatari mediators. Despite media reports indicating approval from Hamas, Netanyahu's office stated that Hamas has not communicated a response, disputing the imminent announcement of the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:09 IST
Netanyahu Denies Hamas' Approval of Ceasefire Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing story from Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has issued a denial of reports that Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal mediated by Qatar.

Media reports had suggested that Hamas agreed to the terms, with a formal announcement expected Thursday and implementation beginning Sunday, including the release of hostages.

However, Netanyahu's office clarified that communication from Hamas regarding their response is still awaited, contradicting earlier claims of an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025