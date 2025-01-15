Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir BJP Criticizes Govt Over Mysterious Deaths

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has criticized the National Conference-led government for not addressing the mysterious deaths of 13 people, including 11 children, in Rajouri district. The BJP urged the Centre to send experts and initiated a probe to investigate possible foul play. The Health Minister stated no disease was found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:11 IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP Criticizes Govt Over Mysterious Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a strong condemnation of the National Conference-led government regarding the mysterious deaths of 13 individuals in the Rajouri district. Among the deceased were 11 children from Badhaal village, and the situation has attracted significant concern from local communities and leaders.

Highlighting the government's failure to act, BJP spokesperson Tahir Choudhary called upon the Centre to deploy a team of experts to conduct thorough investigations, including sample collections from key locations such as water sources and markets. Choudhary emphasized the need for immediate government intervention to address the crisis.

Jammu and Kashmir's Health Minister, Sakeena Masood, reported that health tests have yet to reveal a disease or infection causing the fatalities. However, the cause remains under investigation, as no direct illness has been attributed to the deaths among the related family members from the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025