Jammu and Kashmir BJP Criticizes Govt Over Mysterious Deaths
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has criticized the National Conference-led government for not addressing the mysterious deaths of 13 people, including 11 children, in Rajouri district. The BJP urged the Centre to send experts and initiated a probe to investigate possible foul play. The Health Minister stated no disease was found.
- Country:
- India
The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a strong condemnation of the National Conference-led government regarding the mysterious deaths of 13 individuals in the Rajouri district. Among the deceased were 11 children from Badhaal village, and the situation has attracted significant concern from local communities and leaders.
Highlighting the government's failure to act, BJP spokesperson Tahir Choudhary called upon the Centre to deploy a team of experts to conduct thorough investigations, including sample collections from key locations such as water sources and markets. Choudhary emphasized the need for immediate government intervention to address the crisis.
Jammu and Kashmir's Health Minister, Sakeena Masood, reported that health tests have yet to reveal a disease or infection causing the fatalities. However, the cause remains under investigation, as no direct illness has been attributed to the deaths among the related family members from the village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Rajouri
- National Conference
- BJP
- deaths
- Omar Abdullah
- health
- investigation
- crisis