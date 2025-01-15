Jammu and Kashmir BJP Criticizes Govt Over Mysterious Deaths

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a strong condemnation of the National Conference-led government regarding the mysterious deaths of 13 individuals in the Rajouri district. Among the deceased were 11 children from Badhaal village, and the situation has attracted significant concern from local communities and leaders.

Highlighting the government's failure to act, BJP spokesperson Tahir Choudhary called upon the Centre to deploy a team of experts to conduct thorough investigations, including sample collections from key locations such as water sources and markets. Choudhary emphasized the need for immediate government intervention to address the crisis.

Jammu and Kashmir's Health Minister, Sakeena Masood, reported that health tests have yet to reveal a disease or infection causing the fatalities. However, the cause remains under investigation, as no direct illness has been attributed to the deaths among the related family members from the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)