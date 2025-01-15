Tragic Honor Killing Shocks Gwalior: Woman Shot by Family Over Marriage Dispute

A young woman's refusal to marry a man chosen by her family led to her tragic death in Gwalior, as she was allegedly shot by her father and cousin despite police presence outside her house.

City Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Singh Sikarwar confirmed that the incident took place on Tuesday night in the Gola ka Mandir area. The victim, Tanu Gurjar, faced heated arguments with her parents over the marriage, which was scheduled for January 18.

Even though police constables were at the scene to monitor the situation, the victim's father, Mahesh Singh Gurjar, and his nephew, Rahul, allegedly used a country-made firearm to shoot Tanu. The young woman succumbed to her injuries, prompting the authorities to arrest both perpetrators as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)