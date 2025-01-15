Tragic Honor Killing Shocks Gwalior: Woman Shot by Family Over Marriage Dispute
In Gwalior, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father and cousin for refusing an arranged marriage. Despite police presence outside her home, Tanu Gurjar was shot multiple times. Her father was arrested immediately, while the cousin was detained later. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A young woman's refusal to marry a man chosen by her family led to her tragic death in Gwalior, as she was allegedly shot by her father and cousin despite police presence outside her house.
City Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Singh Sikarwar confirmed that the incident took place on Tuesday night in the Gola ka Mandir area. The victim, Tanu Gurjar, faced heated arguments with her parents over the marriage, which was scheduled for January 18.
Even though police constables were at the scene to monitor the situation, the victim's father, Mahesh Singh Gurjar, and his nephew, Rahul, allegedly used a country-made firearm to shoot Tanu. The young woman succumbed to her injuries, prompting the authorities to arrest both perpetrators as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Community Heroes: 2025 New Year Honours Recognize Over 30 Indian-Origin Professionals
India Pledges Support for Nurse Facing Death Penalty in Yemen
India Achieves Milestone with Successful Space Docking Mission
India Takes a Giant Leap with First Space Docking Launch
India's Renewable Energy Revolution: Powering Into the Future