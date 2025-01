Syria's Shift: Detaining Militants and Easing Cairo's Concerns

Syria's new authorities detained Egyptian militant Ahmed al-Mansour, who opposed Bashar al-Assad, over threats he made to Cairo, as confirmed by a Syrian interior ministry source and an Arab security source to Reuters.

This action might ease Cairo's concerns about the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels, who recently overthrew Assad, amid Egypt's crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood. Mansour is known for videos threatening Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with Assad's fate.

While Egyptian security didn't directly request Mansour's arrest, Cairo conveyed its displeasure over militant activities in Syria. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized Syria's sovereignty but warned against it becoming a hub for terrorism, reflecting broader regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)