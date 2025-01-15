Supreme Court Weighs on Teacher Recruitment Fraud in West Bengal

The Supreme Court of India is currently addressing multiple petitions concerning a controversial decision by the Calcutta High Court that nullified the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal. Petitioners argue that the call unjustly impacts candidates who were not involved in any irregularities during the 2016 recruitment process.

The case stems from alleged corruption in the state-level selection test conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission. Although the high court cited irregularities such as OMR sheet tampering and rank manipulation, petitioners contend that no wrongdoing occurred among many vetted candidates.

Representatives for the petitioners, including a cadre of senior lawyers, have urged for the segregation of unjust appointments from legitimate ones. The Supreme Court had initially stayed the high court decision while allowing the CBI to continue its probe without coercive actions against appointees. Legal arguments continue as the court deliberates on the proper course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)