Illegal Arms Trade Thwarted in Hyderabad
A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly attempting to sell illegal, country-made weapons. Police seized firearms and ammunition from his possession. The accused sourced weapons from Bihar to sell them in Hyderabad for profit. A case is filed under the Arms Act.
In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad police have apprehended a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh on charges of attempting to sell illegal country-made weapons. Law enforcement officials successfully seized two pistols, a 'tapancha' (country-made gun), and ten live rounds. This swift action was the result of credible information received by the Special Operations Team in Bhongiri Zone.
The accused had reportedly collaborated with illegal firearm manufacturers, devising a scheme to procure weapons at a low cost and resell them in Hyderabad at inflated prices. This operation aimed at generating quick profits. According to statements from the Rachakonda Police, the man sourced these weapons from a contact in Bihar.
Upon receiving intelligence, police teams swiftly moved in, detaining the suspect at a bus stop near the Flower Garden area. The illegal cache was confiscated, and a formal case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station.
