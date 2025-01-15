Illegal Arms Trade Thwarted in Hyderabad

In a significant breakthrough, Hyderabad police have apprehended a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh on charges of attempting to sell illegal country-made weapons. Law enforcement officials successfully seized two pistols, a 'tapancha' (country-made gun), and ten live rounds. This swift action was the result of credible information received by the Special Operations Team in Bhongiri Zone.

The accused had reportedly collaborated with illegal firearm manufacturers, devising a scheme to procure weapons at a low cost and resell them in Hyderabad at inflated prices. This operation aimed at generating quick profits. According to statements from the Rachakonda Police, the man sourced these weapons from a contact in Bihar.

Upon receiving intelligence, police teams swiftly moved in, detaining the suspect at a bus stop near the Flower Garden area. The illegal cache was confiscated, and a formal case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)