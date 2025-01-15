Prison Break Chaos: Policemen Injured in Daring Escape
Two policemen were injured in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district after prisoners overpowered them, seized their weapons, and fired. The prisoners fled with assistance from accomplices on a motorbike. The attack occurred during a routine transfer between court and correctional home, prompting a widespread police hunt.
In a brazen escape, two undertrial prisoners in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur assaulted two policemen, snatching their service revolvers and shooting them before making a dramatic escape.
The injured policemen, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deben Baishya and Constable Nilkanta Sarkar, were first taken to a local hospital, then transferred to North Bengal Medical College for further treatment. The incident occurred as the prisoners were being transported from court to a central correctional facility.
The assailants, one identified as murder suspect Sajjad Alam, exploited a bathroom break to overpower the officers. Police have launched an extensive manhunt, establishing checkpoints to capture the escapees.
