Prison Break Chaos: Policemen Injured in Daring Escape

In a brazen escape, two undertrial prisoners in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur assaulted two policemen, snatching their service revolvers and shooting them before making a dramatic escape.

The injured policemen, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deben Baishya and Constable Nilkanta Sarkar, were first taken to a local hospital, then transferred to North Bengal Medical College for further treatment. The incident occurred as the prisoners were being transported from court to a central correctional facility.

The assailants, one identified as murder suspect Sajjad Alam, exploited a bathroom break to overpower the officers. Police have launched an extensive manhunt, establishing checkpoints to capture the escapees.

(With inputs from agencies.)