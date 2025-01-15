Bail Granted to West Bengal's Former Minister in Ration Scam Case

A PMLA court in West Bengal granted bail to former minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Wednesday, in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) welcomed the court's decision to release Mallick on bail, with party leaders emphasizing that his arrest stemmed from alleged political vendetta. Without addressing supporters or media, Mallick quietly returned home after over a year in custody.

The opposition BJP, however, downplayed the ruling, pointing out Mallick's non-acquittal. As investigations into financial irregularities continue, the court's decision offers temporary relief but not vindication for the TMC.

