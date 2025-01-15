Bail Granted to West Bengal's Former Minister in Ration Scam Case
Jyotipriya Mallick, former West Bengal minister, has been granted bail by a PMLA court in a case concerning an alleged ration distribution scam. Despite securing bail, Mallick is not acquitted, and investigations continue. The TMC claims political targeting, while the BJP remains skeptical of Mallick's innocence.
- Country:
- India
A PMLA court in West Bengal granted bail to former minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Wednesday, in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) welcomed the court's decision to release Mallick on bail, with party leaders emphasizing that his arrest stemmed from alleged political vendetta. Without addressing supporters or media, Mallick quietly returned home after over a year in custody.
The opposition BJP, however, downplayed the ruling, pointing out Mallick's non-acquittal. As investigations into financial irregularities continue, the court's decision offers temporary relief but not vindication for the TMC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Champions 28 Years of Grassroots Activism on Foundation Day
Political Showdown in Sandeshkhali: BJP vs. TMC
TMC's Derek O'Brien Challenges Modi Government on Minority Rights
Tragic Assassination in Malda: TMC Councillor Dulal Sarkar Shot Dead
Enforcement Directorate Seizes Assets in Maharashtra Money Laundering Case