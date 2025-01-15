Vice President Dhankhar Calls for Rebuff of Nefarious Conversion Tactics
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed serious concern over religious conversions used as a tool for disruption, calling them against the constitutional spirit of India. Speaking at Guru Ghasidas University's convocation in Chhattisgarh, he emphasized combating Naxalism and highlighted India's rapid economic and infrastructural growth.
- Country:
- India
During a visit to Chhattisgarh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned religious conversions achieved through allurements as violations of India's constitutional values. Addressing Guru Ghasidas University's convocation, he emphasized the serious threat they pose to India's social fabric.
Dhankhar also highlighted the ongoing battle against Naxalism, describing it as a significant barrier to development, especially in tribal areas. He praised the Chhattisgarh government, led by Vishnu Deo Sai, for its progress in tackling this issue through policies enhancing road, mobile, and financial infrastructure.
The Vice President celebrated India's enviable economic journey, stressing its emergence as a global leader in growth and innovation. He pointed to rapid infrastructure developments such as expanding metro networks and urged students to seek opportunities beyond government jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
