Vice President Dhankhar Calls for Rebuff of Nefarious Conversion Tactics

During a visit to Chhattisgarh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned religious conversions achieved through allurements as violations of India's constitutional values. Addressing Guru Ghasidas University's convocation, he emphasized the serious threat they pose to India's social fabric.

Dhankhar also highlighted the ongoing battle against Naxalism, describing it as a significant barrier to development, especially in tribal areas. He praised the Chhattisgarh government, led by Vishnu Deo Sai, for its progress in tackling this issue through policies enhancing road, mobile, and financial infrastructure.

The Vice President celebrated India's enviable economic journey, stressing its emergence as a global leader in growth and innovation. He pointed to rapid infrastructure developments such as expanding metro networks and urged students to seek opportunities beyond government jobs.

