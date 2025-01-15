China and Sri Lanka Deepen Economic Ties Amid Regional Dynamics
China and Sri Lanka have agreed to further investment and cooperation, as top leaders met in Beijing. The nations signed 15 cooperation documents, aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative with Sri Lanka's 2030 digital economy blueprint, despite Sri Lanka's efforts to diversify foreign ties.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, China and Sri Lanka have pledged to deepen economic cooperation, following a recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Beijing. The two nations signed 15 documents, focusing on economic and technological collaboration.
Dissanayake's visit comes at a crucial time, as he seeks to balance relationships with regional powers, including India. His election victory in September set the stage for renegotiating the terms with the International Monetary Fund and battling internal challenges such as poverty and corruption.
While Sri Lanka has traditionally leaned towards China's financial backing, recent agreements with India signal a strategic shift. The focus on bolstering investment and attracting Chinese tourists is crucial for Sri Lanka's recovery, amidst continuing economic challenges, including high living costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
