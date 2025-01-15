Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Anu Shanthi in Attingal Double Murder Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Anu Shanthi, convicted in the Attingal double murder case, suspending her sentence pending appeal. Shanthi was convicted alongside her partner for murdering her daughter and mother-in-law in 2014. She is to appear in trial court to complete bail formalities.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:26 IST
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Anu Shanthi, one of the two individuals convicted in the notorious Attingal double murder case.

A judicial bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan decided to suspend Shanthi's sentence, allowing her bail pending the appeal against the Kerala High Court decision that upheld her conviction in the brutal killings of her three-year-old daughter and mother-in-law in 2014. The bench has mandated Shanthi to present herself before a Kerala trial court within a week to complete the necessary bail formalities.

The court has instructed the trial court to release Shanthi under suitable terms and conditions until the appeal is conclusively resolved. The case, which rocked Kerala in 2014, involved Shanthi and her colleague Nino Mathew conspiring to eliminate family obstacles to their extramarital relationship, leading to the horrific murders.

