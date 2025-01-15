Supreme Court Grants Bail to Anu Shanthi in Attingal Double Murder Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Anu Shanthi, one of the two individuals convicted in the notorious Attingal double murder case.

A judicial bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan decided to suspend Shanthi's sentence, allowing her bail pending the appeal against the Kerala High Court decision that upheld her conviction in the brutal killings of her three-year-old daughter and mother-in-law in 2014. The bench has mandated Shanthi to present herself before a Kerala trial court within a week to complete the necessary bail formalities.

The court has instructed the trial court to release Shanthi under suitable terms and conditions until the appeal is conclusively resolved. The case, which rocked Kerala in 2014, involved Shanthi and her colleague Nino Mathew conspiring to eliminate family obstacles to their extramarital relationship, leading to the horrific murders.

