U.S. Tightens Grip: New Sanctions on Russia Allies

The United States has levied new sanctions targeting individuals, a China-based entity, and a Kyrgyzstan bank connected to Russia. The sanctions, detailed by the U.S. Department of Treasury, name OJSC Keremet Bank as one of the affected organizations in this latest sanctions wave.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:45 IST
On Wednesday, the United States announced a new series of Russia-related sanctions, turning its focus to various individuals and entities. Among those affected are a China-based organization and a bank in Kyrgyzstan identified as OJSC Keremet Bank, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The strategy adds pressure on Russia's network of foreign allies by isolating financial and economic facilitators connected to the Russian economy.

This move is part of a broader attempt by the United States to restrict Russia's international economic activities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

