U.S. Tightens Grip: New Sanctions on Russia Allies
The United States has levied new sanctions targeting individuals, a China-based entity, and a Kyrgyzstan bank connected to Russia. The sanctions, detailed by the U.S. Department of Treasury, name OJSC Keremet Bank as one of the affected organizations in this latest sanctions wave.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, the United States announced a new series of Russia-related sanctions, turning its focus to various individuals and entities. Among those affected are a China-based organization and a bank in Kyrgyzstan identified as OJSC Keremet Bank, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The strategy adds pressure on Russia's network of foreign allies by isolating financial and economic facilitators connected to the Russian economy.
This move is part of a broader attempt by the United States to restrict Russia's international economic activities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gold's Bullish Run Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A 2025 Outlook
India's CAD Maintains Stability Amid Geopolitical Risks
India's Economic Outlook: Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds and Inflation Challenges
Stock Market Recap: A Year of Tech-Driven Gains and Geopolitical Tensions
Chinese Stocks Plunge Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty