U.S. Tightens Grip: New Sanctions on Russia Allies

On Wednesday, the United States announced a new series of Russia-related sanctions, turning its focus to various individuals and entities. Among those affected are a China-based organization and a bank in Kyrgyzstan identified as OJSC Keremet Bank, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The strategy adds pressure on Russia's network of foreign allies by isolating financial and economic facilitators connected to the Russian economy.

This move is part of a broader attempt by the United States to restrict Russia's international economic activities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)