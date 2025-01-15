Arrest in West Bengal Political Assault Case

A person was apprehended in West Bengal's Kaliachak for alleged involvement in the killing of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, according to a police officer.

The arrest came after the individual's statements were inconsistent. The suspect was presented in Malda's local court and remanded to 10 days of police custody.

This incident follows the murder of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar in Malda, escalating political tensions. Party worker Ataul Haque died from injuries, while other party members remain hospitalized.

