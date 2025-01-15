Left Menu

Diplomatic Mission Cut Short: Sa'ar's Urgent Return

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is returning from Europe earlier than planned to vote on a potential ceasefire and hostage release agreement involving Gaza. This decision follows rapid advancements in negotiation talks, prompting his immediate return for crucial government discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:39 IST
Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, abruptly ended his diplomatic visit to Europe to participate in significant votes regarding a potential hostages release and ceasefire deal with Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that negotiations concerning the hostages had progressed significantly, compelling Minister Sa'ar to revise his schedule.

Originally planned to continue in Hungary, his visit was cut short as he rushed back to Israel, aiming to join imminent discussions and votes in the Security Cabinet, reflecting on the delicate situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

