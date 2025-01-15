Diplomatic Mission Cut Short: Sa'ar's Urgent Return

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, abruptly ended his diplomatic visit to Europe to participate in significant votes regarding a potential hostages release and ceasefire deal with Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that negotiations concerning the hostages had progressed significantly, compelling Minister Sa'ar to revise his schedule.

Originally planned to continue in Hungary, his visit was cut short as he rushed back to Israel, aiming to join imminent discussions and votes in the Security Cabinet, reflecting on the delicate situation.

