Four Indians Arrested for Abducting Chinese National in Nepal

Four Indian nationals have been arrested in central Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a Chinese national from Kathmandu, according to the local police on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by a special police team on Tuesday. The team apprehended Ashutosh Dattatreya, 32, Amol Karmate, 30, Afsar Seikh, 40, and Amol Shrisat, 33, all hailing from Maharashtra. They were stopped while traveling in a vehicle with an Indian number plate, carrying the Chinese national from Kathmandu towards Hetauda.

The Indian suspects claimed they abducted the victim due to a cheating incident involving illegal gambling. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended them at the Hetauda-Bhimfedi–Kulekhani road section of the Kathmandu–Hetauda Highway. Authorities have indicated that both parties seem to be involved in criminal activities, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)