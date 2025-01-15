Left Menu

Four Indians Arrested for Abducting Chinese National in Nepal

Four Indian nationals have been apprehended in Nepal for allegedly abducting a Chinese individual due to a gambling-related dispute. The suspects, from Maharashtra, were intercepted by police after a tip-off while transporting the victim towards Hetauda. Authorities have launched an investigation into potential criminal activities.

Updated: 15-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:46 IST
Four Indians Arrested for Abducting Chinese National in Nepal
Four Indian nationals have been arrested in central Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a Chinese national from Kathmandu, according to the local police on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by a special police team on Tuesday. The team apprehended Ashutosh Dattatreya, 32, Amol Karmate, 30, Afsar Seikh, 40, and Amol Shrisat, 33, all hailing from Maharashtra. They were stopped while traveling in a vehicle with an Indian number plate, carrying the Chinese national from Kathmandu towards Hetauda.

The Indian suspects claimed they abducted the victim due to a cheating incident involving illegal gambling. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended them at the Hetauda-Bhimfedi–Kulekhani road section of the Kathmandu–Hetauda Highway. Authorities have indicated that both parties seem to be involved in criminal activities, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

