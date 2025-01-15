Left Menu

Gang Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Jharkhand

Seven individuals linked to the Rahul Singh gang have been arrested in Jharkhand. Weapons, ammunition, and a motorcycle were recovered. They were allegedly involved in a January firing over a levy demand from a road contractor. The arrests followed a tip-off about a crime meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:58 IST
  • India

Authorities in Jharkhand have apprehended seven individuals alleged to be associated with the infamous Rahul Singh gang. The suspects, armed with weapons, were taken into custody near Chiro Mode, as confirmed by Senior Police Officer Kumar Gaurav.

The arrests come in the wake of a shooting incident on January 10 that stemmed from a levy demand on a contractor engaged in a road construction project between Kudu and Udaipura. Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, multiple live cartridges, several mobile phones, and a motorcycle during the operation.

Acting on intelligence reports that the gang was planning a criminal act at a nearby passenger shed, a police team led by DSP Arvind Kumar swiftly conducted a raid, leading to the successful arrests of the suspects, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

