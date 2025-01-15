Left Menu

Chief Justice Enhances Legal Infrastructure with New Dispensary Launch

Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait inaugurated a new dispensary at the Indore district court, highlighting improvements for legal infrastructure. He promised continued improvements in lawyer welfare and announced plans for a larger medical unit at a new district court building. The dispensary will serve the 10,000 daily court visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:19 IST
Chief Justice Enhances Legal Infrastructure with New Dispensary Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Madhya Pradesh High Court took a significant step towards improving legal infrastructure by inaugurating a new dispensary on the Indore district court premises. This move promises enhanced welfare for lawyers, with further enhancements also in the pipeline.

Joined by High Court Justice Vivek Rusia, Chief Justice Kait assured the legal community of continuous support. He revealed that, at his request, the health department has stationed a doctor in the district court's dispensary. A larger medical facility is also planned for the new district court building in Piplyahana.

District court registrar Pratyush Chaturvedi noted that the court sees approximately 10,000 individuals daily. The new dispensary will provide essential medical services to judges, lawyers, and litigants in emergencies, marking a significant upgrade in court infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025