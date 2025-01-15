Chief Justice Enhances Legal Infrastructure with New Dispensary Launch
Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait inaugurated a new dispensary at the Indore district court, highlighting improvements for legal infrastructure. He promised continued improvements in lawyer welfare and announced plans for a larger medical unit at a new district court building. The dispensary will serve the 10,000 daily court visitors.
Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Madhya Pradesh High Court took a significant step towards improving legal infrastructure by inaugurating a new dispensary on the Indore district court premises. This move promises enhanced welfare for lawyers, with further enhancements also in the pipeline.
Joined by High Court Justice Vivek Rusia, Chief Justice Kait assured the legal community of continuous support. He revealed that, at his request, the health department has stationed a doctor in the district court's dispensary. A larger medical facility is also planned for the new district court building in Piplyahana.
District court registrar Pratyush Chaturvedi noted that the court sees approximately 10,000 individuals daily. The new dispensary will provide essential medical services to judges, lawyers, and litigants in emergencies, marking a significant upgrade in court infrastructure.
