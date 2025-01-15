Kosovo Closes Serbia-Supported Institutions Amid EU Criticism
Kosovo closed ethnic Serb 'parallel institutions' supported by Serbia, prompting criticism from the EU. The closures, affecting administration, postal, and tax offices in ethnic Serb municipalities, come amid ongoing tensions and ahead of Kosovo's parliamentary elections. Serbia hasn't responded immediately to these actions.
- Country:
- Kosovo
Kosovo authorities have taken a bold step by shutting down 'parallel institutions' operated by the ethnic Serb minority with backing from Serbia, a move sharply criticized by the European Union.
The closures involve key local Serb administrative offices, postal services, and tax agencies across 10 municipalities, where ethnic Serbs form the majority, with the EU highlighting these closures breach normalization commitments.
Despite the EU's forewarnings for resolution through dialogue and ongoing tensions since Kosovo's 2008 independence declaration, no immediate response has been issued from Serbia, heightening the geopolitical tension in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping and Putin Forge Stronger Bonds Amid Global Tensions
Gold's Bullish Run Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A 2025 Outlook
Explosions Rock Kyiv Amid Heightened Tensions
India's Defense Ascendancy: Strengthening Military Might Amid Global Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Stern Warning to Houthi Militants