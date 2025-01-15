Left Menu

Kosovo Closes Serbia-Supported Institutions Amid EU Criticism

Kosovo closed ethnic Serb 'parallel institutions' supported by Serbia, prompting criticism from the EU. The closures, affecting administration, postal, and tax offices in ethnic Serb municipalities, come amid ongoing tensions and ahead of Kosovo's parliamentary elections. Serbia hasn't responded immediately to these actions.

Updated: 15-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:21 IST
  • Kosovo

Kosovo authorities have taken a bold step by shutting down 'parallel institutions' operated by the ethnic Serb minority with backing from Serbia, a move sharply criticized by the European Union.

The closures involve key local Serb administrative offices, postal services, and tax agencies across 10 municipalities, where ethnic Serbs form the majority, with the EU highlighting these closures breach normalization commitments.

Despite the EU's forewarnings for resolution through dialogue and ongoing tensions since Kosovo's 2008 independence declaration, no immediate response has been issued from Serbia, heightening the geopolitical tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

