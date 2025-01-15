Haryana Police Nabs Trio with Heroin Haul

In a major drug bust, Haryana Police have apprehended three individuals suspected of possessing 1,210 grams of heroin. The trio, reportedly involved in the illicit trade, were arrested on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Mumtaz from village Rahna, Asif from village Shahpur Nangli, and Azad from village Rahpawa in the Nuh district. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement intercepted their vehicle near Rojka Meo on Sohna Road.

A comprehensive search led to the discovery of the narcotic substance, hidden in a packet within the car. Authorities have since filed charges against the suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)