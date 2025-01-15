Left Menu

Haryana Police Nabs Trio with Heroin Haul

Haryana Police arrested three individuals allegedly in possession of 1,210 grams of heroin near Rojka Meo on Sohna Road. The accused, identified as Mumtaz, Asif, and Azad from Nuh district, were stopped after a tip-off. A case has been registered against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major drug bust, Haryana Police have apprehended three individuals suspected of possessing 1,210 grams of heroin. The trio, reportedly involved in the illicit trade, were arrested on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Mumtaz from village Rahna, Asif from village Shahpur Nangli, and Azad from village Rahpawa in the Nuh district. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement intercepted their vehicle near Rojka Meo on Sohna Road.

A comprehensive search led to the discovery of the narcotic substance, hidden in a packet within the car. Authorities have since filed charges against the suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

