Left Menu

First NIA Conviction of 2025: Fake Currency Case

The NIA court in Mumbai sentenced four individuals to five years of imprisonment in a 2025 conviction related to the possession of fake Indian currency. Initially arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2020, the case involved fake currency worth Rs 13,67,500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:15 IST
First NIA Conviction of 2025: Fake Currency Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant first for 2025, an NIA court on Wednesday sentenced four individuals to five-year rigorous imprisonment for possession of fake Indian currency notes. The conviction comes as a result of diligent work by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and legal proceedings in a special trial.

The case initially surfaced in Nagpur on January 16, 2020, where the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 13,67,500, leading to the arrest of four suspects. The National Investigation Agency subsequently assumed control, formalizing charges by April of the same year.

Investigations also exposed a wider network involving another suspect, Sohrab Hosen, linked to smuggling counterfeit notes and illicit substances across the India-Bangladesh border. Despite Hosen's death in custody, the four remaining accused admitted guilt, each receiving a five-year sentence along with monetary penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025