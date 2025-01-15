Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Jenin: A City Under Siege

Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike in Jenin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Three Palestinians were killed and numerous others were wounded following an Israeli air strike in Jenin on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli military has yet to issue a comment on the incident.

Jenin's camp has been a focal point for militants, equipped with light weapons and an expanding array of explosive devices. Frequent accusations from the Israeli military point to militant groups using densely populated urban settings, like the historical refugee camps, as bases. Many militants residing in Jenin's camp live amidst their families. The area has seen an increase in militant strength, with Israeli estimates suggesting that nearly half of Jenin's population is associated with groups like Islamic Jihad or Hamas.

Intensified Israeli military raids have targeted Jenin and the surrounding northern West Bank areas since March 2022, an approach fueled by a succession of Palestinian street attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

