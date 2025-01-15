Protests Erupt Outside Beed Court Over Karad Extortion Case

In Maharashtra's Beed district, tensions flared as a protest unfolded outside the local court on Wednesday. The demonstration involved 30 supporters of Walmi Karad, a suspect in a high-profile extortion case tied to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Authorities report that the protestors, who demanded the withdrawal of charges against Karad, violated district magistrate orders, leading to their booking. Karad, linked to NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, appeared before the court during the tumultuous scene.

Simultaneously, another group advocating for strict repercussions against Karad staged a protest, resulting in at least 15 women being booked for similar violations. The situation highlights the deepening divisions in the community over the case.

