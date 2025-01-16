High-Stakes Murder and Extortion: The Beed Scandal Unfolds

The murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has brought to light a web of extortion involving an energy company and political connections in Beed, Maharashtra.

A Special Investigation Team alleges that the sarpanch was killed to facilitate a Rs 2 crore extortion plan, linking Walmik Karad to the crime.

Protests by Karad's supporters have intensified, questioning the charges against him as his arrest sparks unrest, while the police uphold their findings based on call records and testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)