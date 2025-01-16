Left Menu

High-Stakes Murder and Extortion: The Beed Scandal Unfolds

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was killed amid a plot to extort Rs 2 crore from an energy company, with Walmik Karad linked to the crime, says Maharashtra Police. Protests erupted following Karad's arrest, as supporters argue his innocence and demand withdrawal of charges.

Updated: 16-01-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has brought to light a web of extortion involving an energy company and political connections in Beed, Maharashtra.

A Special Investigation Team alleges that the sarpanch was killed to facilitate a Rs 2 crore extortion plan, linking Walmik Karad to the crime.

Protests by Karad's supporters have intensified, questioning the charges against him as his arrest sparks unrest, while the police uphold their findings based on call records and testimonies.

