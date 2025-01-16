Major Drug Bust in Thane: 42.5 Kg of Ganja Seized

In a significant drug bust, Thane police have confiscated 42.5 kg of ganja valued at Rs 14.35 lakh, arresting four individuals in connection with the case, officials reported on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted by officers from the Chitalsar police station, took place in the early hours of January 11 in the Subhash Nagar area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V, Wagle Estate, Prashant Kadam stated that the marijuana was discovered in a vehicle, leading to the arrest of one suspect on the spot. However, two individuals managed to escape.

Further investigations led to the apprehension of three more individuals, two from Junnar in the Pune district and one from Kalyan in the Thane district. All four suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as per official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)