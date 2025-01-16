Gaza Aid Surge Faces Security Challenges After Ceasefire
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas aims to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, but security concerns might hinder delivery efforts. The U.N. stresses that addressing security is essential for successful aid operations, as challenges persist in the volatile region. The plan is to deliver 600 trucks daily.
Following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip face potential obstacles due to unresolved security arrangements, according to a senior U.N. official. The deal, reached after 15 months of conflict, promises a substantial boost in humanitarian aid, but concerns linger about the conditions necessary for successful distribution.
The U.N. has described its humanitarian mission in Gaza as fraught with challenges, including restrictions imposed by Israel, military operations, and looting by armed groups. Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, emphasized the necessity of removing these impediments, such as security concerns, to facilitate aid delivery, particularly during the six-week ceasefire period.
The agreement mandates that 600 truckloads of aid enter Gaza daily, with a focus on areas facing severe food shortages. Despite the U.N. being well-prepared, the success of the operation depends heavily on the stability of the region. Persistent security issues could further destabilize the area, jeopardizing the delivery and sustainability of essential aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Million-Dollar Heist: The Hunt for the London Mansion Burglar
Safeguarding the Judiciary: Chief Justice Roberts Sounds Alarm
Taiwan's Diplomacy Clash with China: A Call for Democratic Unity
Trump to Attend Former President Jimmy Carter's State Funeral
Myanmar's Population Census Unveils Nation's Challenges Amid Election Controversies