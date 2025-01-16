Gaza Aid Surge Faces Security Challenges After Ceasefire

Following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip face potential obstacles due to unresolved security arrangements, according to a senior U.N. official. The deal, reached after 15 months of conflict, promises a substantial boost in humanitarian aid, but concerns linger about the conditions necessary for successful distribution.

The U.N. has described its humanitarian mission in Gaza as fraught with challenges, including restrictions imposed by Israel, military operations, and looting by armed groups. Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, emphasized the necessity of removing these impediments, such as security concerns, to facilitate aid delivery, particularly during the six-week ceasefire period.

The agreement mandates that 600 truckloads of aid enter Gaza daily, with a focus on areas facing severe food shortages. Despite the U.N. being well-prepared, the success of the operation depends heavily on the stability of the region. Persistent security issues could further destabilize the area, jeopardizing the delivery and sustainability of essential aid.

