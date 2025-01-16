Left Menu

Celebrations and Sorrow as Gaza Celebrates Ceasefire

Amid cries of joy and tears, Palestinians in Gaza celebrated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While some expressed delight at the agreement, others mourned the losses suffered during the prolonged conflict. The ceasefire, which includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, offers hope for renewal and reconstruction in the war-torn region.

Updated: 16-01-2025 00:31 IST
In the Gaza Strip, celebrations erupted as news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas spread on Wednesday. Emotions ran high, with Palestinians expressing tears of joy and chants of 'Allahu akbar' marking the moment. 'It's a rebirth,' said Ghada, a mother of five displaced during the conflict.

The initial six-week ceasefire phase promises a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The agreement, yet to be formally announced, also includes the exchange of hostages and detainees. Despite the celebrations, many Gazans experienced mixed emotions, recalling the toll of the conflict and lost loved ones.

'A day of happiness and sadness,' explained Ahmed Dahman, who hopes to recover his father's remains for a proper burial. As Gazans navigate their grief, calls for rebuilding the war-ravaged enclave intensify, with residents hoping the world will refocus attention on Gaza's recovery.

