Celebrations and Sorrow as Gaza Celebrates Ceasefire

In the Gaza Strip, celebrations erupted as news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas spread on Wednesday. Emotions ran high, with Palestinians expressing tears of joy and chants of 'Allahu akbar' marking the moment. 'It's a rebirth,' said Ghada, a mother of five displaced during the conflict.

The initial six-week ceasefire phase promises a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The agreement, yet to be formally announced, also includes the exchange of hostages and detainees. Despite the celebrations, many Gazans experienced mixed emotions, recalling the toll of the conflict and lost loved ones.

'A day of happiness and sadness,' explained Ahmed Dahman, who hopes to recover his father's remains for a proper burial. As Gazans navigate their grief, calls for rebuilding the war-ravaged enclave intensify, with residents hoping the world will refocus attention on Gaza's recovery.

