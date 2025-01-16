Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire: A Triumph of Resistance

A Hamas official hailed the Gaza ceasefire as a significant victory, highlighting the resilience and bravery of Gaza's people and resistance. Sami Abu Zuhri stated the deal reaffirms the failure of the occupation to meet its objectives, showcasing Gaza's steadfastness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Hamas official has declared the Gaza ceasefire agreement a substantial victory, emphasizing the remarkable resolve and courage of Gaza's population and resistance fighters.

Speaking to Reuters, Sami Abu Zuhri described the ceasefire as a reaffirmation of the occupation's inability to accomplish its aims.

He lauded the agreement as evidence of Gaza's persistent resistance, showing the world its legendary resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

