In a tragic incident in eastern Congo, extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group killed at least ten individuals. The attack, carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), targeted the village of Makoko in the North Kivu province, according to local official David Sikuli.

Sikuli, a provincial member of parliament, emphasized the urgency of expanding joint operations involving Congolese and Ugandan forces to combat the ADF. He noted the absence of Congolese soldiers in the affected village, with only local fighters, known as Wazalendo, providing resistance alongside security forces.

Epidemic violence has plagued eastern Congo for decades, driven by over 120 armed groups vying for control over land and resources. The ADF, originating in Uganda and affiliated with ISIS since 2019, continues to impact the region through heinous acts, displacing nearly 7 million people.

