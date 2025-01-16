Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks by IS-linked Rebels
In eastern Congo, at least 10 people have been killed by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State. The Allied Democratic Forces attacked a village in North Kivu province, prompting calls for expanded joint military operations with Uganda to counter the persistent violence in the region.
In a tragic incident in eastern Congo, extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group killed at least ten individuals. The attack, carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), targeted the village of Makoko in the North Kivu province, according to local official David Sikuli.
Sikuli, a provincial member of parliament, emphasized the urgency of expanding joint operations involving Congolese and Ugandan forces to combat the ADF. He noted the absence of Congolese soldiers in the affected village, with only local fighters, known as Wazalendo, providing resistance alongside security forces.
Epidemic violence has plagued eastern Congo for decades, driven by over 120 armed groups vying for control over land and resources. The ADF, originating in Uganda and affiliated with ISIS since 2019, continues to impact the region through heinous acts, displacing nearly 7 million people.
