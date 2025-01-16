Bengaluru Welcomes US Consulate: A New Era of Convenience
Bengaluru's long-standing demand for a US Consulate is finally being fulfilled, with its opening scheduled for January 17. MP Tejasvi Surya announced this development, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their efforts. Previously, residents traveled to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The US Consulate in Bengaluru will officially open on January 17, marking the fulfillment of a long-standing demand. The announcement was made by Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP.
Expressing his excitement, Surya, who is also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their pivotal roles in making this office a reality.
Residents of Bengaluru previously had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad to secure US visas, but the new consulate will greatly ease the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement