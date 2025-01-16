Bengaluru Welcomes US Consulate: A New Era of Convenience

The US Consulate in Bengaluru will officially open on January 17, marking the fulfillment of a long-standing demand. The announcement was made by Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP.

Expressing his excitement, Surya, who is also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their pivotal roles in making this office a reality.

Residents of Bengaluru previously had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad to secure US visas, but the new consulate will greatly ease the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)