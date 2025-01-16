Left Menu

Bengaluru Welcomes US Consulate: A New Era of Convenience

Bengaluru's long-standing demand for a US Consulate is finally being fulfilled, with its opening scheduled for January 17. MP Tejasvi Surya announced this development, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their efforts. Previously, residents traveled to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:38 IST
Bengaluru Welcomes US Consulate: A New Era of Convenience
  • Country:
  • India

The US Consulate in Bengaluru will officially open on January 17, marking the fulfillment of a long-standing demand. The announcement was made by Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP.

Expressing his excitement, Surya, who is also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their pivotal roles in making this office a reality.

Residents of Bengaluru previously had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad to secure US visas, but the new consulate will greatly ease the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025