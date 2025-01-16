Left Menu

VK Singh Sworn In As New Governor of Mizoram

Former Army chief VK Singh has been appointed as the 25th governor of Mizoram, succeeding Hari Babu Kambhampati. The oath was administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi at Raj Bhavan, Aizawl. Singh, previously a Union minister, replaces the outgoing governor as he moves to Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:44 IST
VK Singh Sworn In As New Governor of Mizoram
VK Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Army chief VK Singh has been sworn in as the new governor of Mizoram, marking his debut in a gubernatorial role. The appointment, made by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24, signals a new administrative era for Mizoram as Singh becomes the 25th individual to assume this role since the state attained its status in 1987.

The oath-taking ceremony, conducted at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on January 16, was administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi. The event saw the attendance of prominent political figures including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, and former chief ministers Lal Thanhawla and Zoramthanga, alongside other dignitaries and senior officials.

Singh, who has a distinguished career in the military and politics, served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff before transitioning to a political career with the BJP. As a Lok Sabha member from Ghaziabad, he has held several significant ministerial roles, contributing to various sectors during PM Modi's tenures, and now embarks on his gubernatorial responsibilities in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025