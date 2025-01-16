VK Singh Sworn In As New Governor of Mizoram

In a significant political development, former Army chief VK Singh has been sworn in as the new governor of Mizoram, marking his debut in a gubernatorial role. The appointment, made by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24, signals a new administrative era for Mizoram as Singh becomes the 25th individual to assume this role since the state attained its status in 1987.

The oath-taking ceremony, conducted at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on January 16, was administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi. The event saw the attendance of prominent political figures including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, and former chief ministers Lal Thanhawla and Zoramthanga, alongside other dignitaries and senior officials.

Singh, who has a distinguished career in the military and politics, served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff before transitioning to a political career with the BJP. As a Lok Sabha member from Ghaziabad, he has held several significant ministerial roles, contributing to various sectors during PM Modi's tenures, and now embarks on his gubernatorial responsibilities in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)