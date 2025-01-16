Strategic Strike: Ukrainian Official Reports Attack on Major Russian Gunpowder Factory
A significant gunpowder factory in Russia's Tambov region was reportedly attacked, potentially by Ukrainian forces. The factory, a key supplier of explosives to the Russian military, has seen increased production since the war began. Both nations have targeted each other's military facilities during the conflict.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A major Russian gunpowder factory located in the Tambov region has been attacked, according to a Ukrainian official. Although the official did not claim responsibility or disclose the specifics of the attack's impact, the factory is known to be a significant supplier of explosive materials to the Russian military.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, revealed on Telegram that production at the plant has surged since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine. This highlights the factory's strategic importance.
Incidents involving attacks on military production facilities within each other's territories have been frequent in this ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Both countries continue to target crucial components in efforts to disrupt each other's military resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- gain confidence
- gainoverconfidence
- army
- gunpowder
- attack
- tensions
- military
- suppliers
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's: Officer Killed in Rare Attack
11 Naxalites, including woman involved in audacious attack on cops, surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli.
Mysterious Cybertruck Explosion Investigated for Links to New Orleans Attack
Tragedy Strikes on New Year: Ten Dead in French Quarter Attack
US Sanctions and Tragic Attacks: A Week in Review