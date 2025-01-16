Strategic Strike: Ukrainian Official Reports Attack on Major Russian Gunpowder Factory

A major Russian gunpowder factory located in the Tambov region has been attacked, according to a Ukrainian official. Although the official did not claim responsibility or disclose the specifics of the attack's impact, the factory is known to be a significant supplier of explosive materials to the Russian military.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, revealed on Telegram that production at the plant has surged since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine. This highlights the factory's strategic importance.

Incidents involving attacks on military production facilities within each other's territories have been frequent in this ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Both countries continue to target crucial components in efforts to disrupt each other's military resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)