Strategic Strike: Ukrainian Official Reports Attack on Major Russian Gunpowder Factory

A significant gunpowder factory in Russia's Tambov region was reportedly attacked, potentially by Ukrainian forces. The factory, a key supplier of explosives to the Russian military, has seen increased production since the war began. Both nations have targeted each other's military facilities during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A major Russian gunpowder factory located in the Tambov region has been attacked, according to a Ukrainian official. Although the official did not claim responsibility or disclose the specifics of the attack's impact, the factory is known to be a significant supplier of explosive materials to the Russian military.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, revealed on Telegram that production at the plant has surged since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine. This highlights the factory's strategic importance.

Incidents involving attacks on military production facilities within each other's territories have been frequent in this ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Both countries continue to target crucial components in efforts to disrupt each other's military resources.

