Tragic Accident in Konark: Car Plunge Claims Two Lives

Two individuals died and two were critically injured when their car plunged into a pond in Konark, Odisha. Identified victims were Sanatan Senapati and Sandeep Mohapatra. The speeding car lost control and overturned near Junei Square. Locals attempted a rescue, but two were pronounced dead at Gop Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:38 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Konark area as a car accident claimed two lives, leaving two others critically injured. The incident occurred when a speeding vehicle lost control and plunged into a pond.

The victims were identified as Sanatan Senapati from Balasore district and Sandeep Mohapatra from Puri district. The car, driven by Sandeep, overturned after the driver lost control near Bainshi Bazaar.

Despite being seat-belted, the occupants struggled to escape. Nearby locals rushed to rescue and transported them to Gop Hospital, where unfortunately, Sanatan and Sandeep were declared dead upon arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

