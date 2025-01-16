Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amidst Escalating Conflict in Gaza
Israel intensified strikes on Gaza despite an announced ceasefire deal, as mediators work to implement the truce. The accord, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., aims for a six-week ceasefire, hostage exchanges, and humanitarian aid delivery. Concerns linger over its full implementation.
Israel ramped up airstrikes on Gaza shortly after a ceasefire deal was publicized, compounding tension in the region. This action unfolded as negotiators sought to solidify the truce set to begin on Sunday.
The ceasefire agreement, announced after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., stipulates an initial six-week ceasefire. It involves the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian detainees.
Despite the looming ceasefire, violence persisted with Gaza militants firing rockets into Israel, to which Israel responded with airstrikes, resulting in Palestinian casualties. Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in Gaza over the anticipated relief the agreement may bring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
