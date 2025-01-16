Maratha Quota Activist Alleges Political Conspiracy in Sarpanch's Murder
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange accused the 'gang' linked to politician Dhananjay Munde of devastating the family of Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, who was murdered over an extortion bid. The incident has sparked political and caste tension as calls for Munde's resignation grow louder.
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has leveled serious accusations against a group tied to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde. Jarange alleges this group devastated the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the Beed sarpanch murdered in a brutal incident linked to political money games.
Deshmukh, from Massajog village, was reportedly abducted and killed for trying to halt an extortion attempt on a windmill project. Investigators revealed that associate Walmik Karad was in communication with the murderers during the crime.
The incident has intensified political tensions, with calls for Munde's resignation from opposition members and even ruling party voices. The murder, seen through the lens of caste conflict, has sparked demands for a thorough investigation and justice for the Deshmukh family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- Quota
- Activist
- Manoj Jarange
- Beed
- Murder
- Dhananjay Munde
- NCP
- Extortion
- Caste Conflict
ALSO READ
Political Storm Erupts Over Controversial Beed Case
Tragedy in Lucknow: Family of Five Found Murdered in Hotel
Social Media Friendship Turns Into a Murderous Encounter in Noida
Tragedy Strikes: Family Found Murdered in Lucknow Hotel
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.