Maratha Quota Activist Alleges Political Conspiracy in Sarpanch's Murder

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has leveled serious accusations against a group tied to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde. Jarange alleges this group devastated the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the Beed sarpanch murdered in a brutal incident linked to political money games.

Deshmukh, from Massajog village, was reportedly abducted and killed for trying to halt an extortion attempt on a windmill project. Investigators revealed that associate Walmik Karad was in communication with the murderers during the crime.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with calls for Munde's resignation from opposition members and even ruling party voices. The murder, seen through the lens of caste conflict, has sparked demands for a thorough investigation and justice for the Deshmukh family.

