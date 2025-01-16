Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Deal Sabotage
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of reneging on parts of a Gaza ceasefire deal, delaying its approval by the Israeli government. Netanyahu stated that Hamas is attempting to secure last-minute concessions. The Israeli cabinet awaits confirmation from mediators that Hamas agrees to all terms.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged Hamas with retracting some elements of an agreed Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday, thereby stalling its ratification by the Israeli government.
Netanyahu's statement alleged that 'Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions.' He insisted that 'the Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement.'
The situation remains tense as the Israeli government holds off on finalizing the ceasefire until Hamas's full compliance is confirmed by the mediators.
