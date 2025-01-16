Left Menu

Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Deal Sabotage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of reneging on parts of a Gaza ceasefire deal, delaying its approval by the Israeli government. Netanyahu stated that Hamas is attempting to secure last-minute concessions. The Israeli cabinet awaits confirmation from mediators that Hamas agrees to all terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:11 IST
Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Deal Sabotage
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged Hamas with retracting some elements of an agreed Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday, thereby stalling its ratification by the Israeli government.

Netanyahu's statement alleged that 'Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions.' He insisted that 'the Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement.'

The situation remains tense as the Israeli government holds off on finalizing the ceasefire until Hamas's full compliance is confirmed by the mediators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025