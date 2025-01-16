Philippines and China Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid South China Sea Disputes
The Philippines and China are pursuing cooperation amidst enduring disagreements in the South China Sea. They agreed to deepen dialogue and enhance cooperation between coast guards and marine scientists. Despite their disagreements over maritime boundaries, both nations affirmed their commitment to peaceful resolutions and diplomatic engagements.
The Philippines and China have affirmed their commitment to cooperation despite ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, as revealed by their foreign ministries on Thursday.
In the tenth round of bilateral consultations, both countries emphasized advancing cooperation between their coast guards and marine scientists. They underlined the importance of peaceful conflict resolution while acknowledging the current disputes.
Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro of the Philippine foreign affairs highlighted the potential for diplomatic collaboration in handling the South China Sea issues. China, in turn, urged the Philippines to continue dialogue, even as both countries expressed concerns over maritime conduct and territorial claims.
