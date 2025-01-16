Left Menu

Philippines and China Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid South China Sea Disputes

The Philippines and China are pursuing cooperation amidst enduring disagreements in the South China Sea. They agreed to deepen dialogue and enhance cooperation between coast guards and marine scientists. Despite their disagreements over maritime boundaries, both nations affirmed their commitment to peaceful resolutions and diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:27 IST
Philippines and China Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid South China Sea Disputes

The Philippines and China have affirmed their commitment to cooperation despite ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, as revealed by their foreign ministries on Thursday.

In the tenth round of bilateral consultations, both countries emphasized advancing cooperation between their coast guards and marine scientists. They underlined the importance of peaceful conflict resolution while acknowledging the current disputes.

Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro of the Philippine foreign affairs highlighted the potential for diplomatic collaboration in handling the South China Sea issues. China, in turn, urged the Philippines to continue dialogue, even as both countries expressed concerns over maritime conduct and territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025