Delhi High Court Reserves Order on CAG Report Tabling

The Delhi High Court has reserved its ruling on a plea filed by opposition MLAs who are seeking an assembly session in Delhi for the tabling of multiple CAG reports pertaining to the city government.

Justice Sachin Datta reserved the decision after hearing arguments from senior lawyers representing the petitioners, the Speaker, and the Delhi government. The petition was filed by opposition leader Vijender Gupta along with BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai, and Jitendra Mahajan, advocating for a directive to compel the Speaker to convene the assembly for this purpose.

The government opposed this plea, arguing there was no pressing need to table the reports now as elections are imminent. However, the petitioners maintained that the audits should be discussed pre-election, highlighting the government's delayed action as concerning. Official response from the assembly secretariat suggested no advantage in presenting the reports before the assembly's imminent end of tenure, with the court acknowledging protracted delay by the government as questionable.

(With inputs from agencies.)