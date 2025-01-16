Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reserves Order on CAG Report Tabling

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on a plea filed by opposition MLAs demanding a Delhi assembly session to discuss various CAG reports. Despite objections from senior lawyers of the Speaker and the government, petitioners argued that tabling the reports is crucial before the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:17 IST
Delhi High Court Reserves Order on CAG Report Tabling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reserved its ruling on a plea filed by opposition MLAs who are seeking an assembly session in Delhi for the tabling of multiple CAG reports pertaining to the city government.

Justice Sachin Datta reserved the decision after hearing arguments from senior lawyers representing the petitioners, the Speaker, and the Delhi government. The petition was filed by opposition leader Vijender Gupta along with BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai, and Jitendra Mahajan, advocating for a directive to compel the Speaker to convene the assembly for this purpose.

The government opposed this plea, arguing there was no pressing need to table the reports now as elections are imminent. However, the petitioners maintained that the audits should be discussed pre-election, highlighting the government's delayed action as concerning. Official response from the assembly secretariat suggested no advantage in presenting the reports before the assembly's imminent end of tenure, with the court acknowledging protracted delay by the government as questionable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025