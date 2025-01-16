Left Menu

Venezuelan NGO Chief Released from Detention

Carlos Correa, director of the Venezuelan NGO Espacio Publico, has been released from detention. His arrest, along with other opposition figures, was condemned by Venezuelan opposition parties and NGOs, occurring as protests against President Nicolas Maduro's third-term inauguration were planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST
Venezuelan NGO Chief Released from Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlos Correa, the director of Venezuelan NGO Espacio Publico, has been released from detention, as confirmed by the organization on X on Thursday.

The arrest of Correa, a prominent press freedom activist, sparked widespread condemnation from Venezuelan opposition parties and NGOs. His detention came amid arrests of several notable opposition figures in the lead-up to protests against President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a third term.

Correa's arrest was conducted last week by hooded officials, according to statements made by Espacio Publico prior to his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025