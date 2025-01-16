Venezuelan NGO Chief Released from Detention

Carlos Correa, the director of Venezuelan NGO Espacio Publico, has been released from detention, as confirmed by the organization on X on Thursday.

The arrest of Correa, a prominent press freedom activist, sparked widespread condemnation from Venezuelan opposition parties and NGOs. His detention came amid arrests of several notable opposition figures in the lead-up to protests against President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a third term.

Correa's arrest was conducted last week by hooded officials, according to statements made by Espacio Publico prior to his release.

