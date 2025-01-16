Venezuelan NGO Chief Released from Detention
Carlos Correa, director of the Venezuelan NGO Espacio Publico, has been released from detention. His arrest, along with other opposition figures, was condemned by Venezuelan opposition parties and NGOs, occurring as protests against President Nicolas Maduro's third-term inauguration were planned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST
Carlos Correa, the director of Venezuelan NGO Espacio Publico, has been released from detention, as confirmed by the organization on X on Thursday.
The arrest of Correa, a prominent press freedom activist, sparked widespread condemnation from Venezuelan opposition parties and NGOs. His detention came amid arrests of several notable opposition figures in the lead-up to protests against President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a third term.
Correa's arrest was conducted last week by hooded officials, according to statements made by Espacio Publico prior to his release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Opposition Leaders Booked Amid Protest Controversy
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Italian Journalist's Detention in Iran
UN Mission Demands Venezuela Halt Arbitrary Detentions Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Return to Latin America
Language Spat Leads to Detention in Thane