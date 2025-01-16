Left Menu

China Vanke CEO's Unexpected Detention Raises Concerns

China Vanke's CEO Zhu Jiusheng has been detained by public security authorities, stirring volatility in the company's bond prices. Amid a protracted property market downturn, Vanke aims to secure funds to meet its bond commitments by 2025, affirming its determination to weather the fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:41 IST
China Vanke CEO's Unexpected Detention Raises Concerns

China Vanke CEO Zhu Jiusheng has been detained by public security authorities, according to a report by state media outlet The Economic Observer on Thursday. The real estate company did not provide immediate comments regarding the situation.

Over recent weeks, the onshore bond prices of the embattled property giant have experienced volatility, driven by apprehensions regarding its capacity to fulfill maturity payments within the year amid a persistent property market downturn.

In response to these challenges, Vanke has articulated a plan to intensify efforts in raising funds through operations and financing to address public bond obligations due in 2025, underscoring its resolve to overcome financial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025