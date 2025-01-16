Convoy Hit by Rockets in Pakistan’s Strife-Torn Kurram District

A rocket attack on an aid convoy in Pakistan's Kurram district left one soldier dead and four others injured, officials reported on Thursday. The convoy of 35 vehicles was targeted while delivering essential supplies to a region plagued by sectarian violence.

According to officials, the attackers fired rockets from two sides and then set some of the vehicles ablaze in the Bagan Bazar area. Despite a peace agreement reached on January 1, connecting routes to Parachinar remain blocked, worsening the dire shortage of food and medicine.

Hangu Assistant Commissioner Saeed Mannan confirmed that the convoy originated in Thall and was en route to Parachinar when it was ambushed. While the situation remains tense, government and security forces are working to stabilize the area and ensure essential aid reaches its destination.

