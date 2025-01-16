Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Trio Apprehended for Chilling Double Murder

Three men from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for the murder of a man and woman near an abandoned stone crusher under Narsingi police station limits. The killings were motivated by a conflict over the deceased woman’s involvement in sex work and a video attempt by the prime accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, three individuals from Madhya Pradesh have been taken into custody for the brutal murder of a man and a woman. The victims were discovered near an abandoned stone crusher close to a hillock in the jurisdiction of Narsingi police station on January 14.

According to law enforcement, the two victims, both 25, had ties prior to their deaths. Leading up to their murder, the accused had accompanied them to the crime scene on January 11. The prime suspect, along with an accomplice, isolated the male victim before viciously attacking him with a boulder. Both assailants sustained injuries in the process.

Subsequently, the woman was killed with a boulder as well. The motive was reportedly tied to her connections with the prime suspect and her recent involvement in sex work. The involvement of a video attempt catalyzed the fatal altercation, prompting the chilling act perpetrated by the arrested trio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

