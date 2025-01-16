Medical Waste Dumping Sparks Legal Action in Pune

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a call to action for authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in response to unauthorized medical waste dumping in a village within Maharashtra's Pune district.

Chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, the NGT reviewed the case, which emerged after the tribunal independently noted a media report. This report highlighted the waste disposal on Canal Road in Mirgalwadi village, Daund tehsil.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and MP Supriya Sule has drawn attention to the issue, emphasizing the risks posed by improper biomedical waste management. The NGT has demanded responses from officials and set a subsequent hearing for February 27.

