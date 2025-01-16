Left Menu

Call for Caste Census Gains Momentum in Odisha

Several organizations, including the opposition BJD, have urged the parliamentary committee to conduct a caste-based census for Odisha's OBCs. The BJD delegation emphasized data gaps preventing targeted policies and advocated for inclusion of SEBC in the national OBC list to uplift marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Thursday, various organizations, including the opposition party BJD, petitioned the parliamentary committee demanding a caste-based census in Odisha. The initiative aims to foster the welfare of other backward classes (OBCs) within the state.

Leading the charge, senior leaders from the BJD, accompanied by former ministers, met with committee chairperson Ganesh Singh. They submitted an extensive memorandum advocating for an OBC caste census, emphasizing the need to include socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) in the national OBC list.

The BJD delegation highlighted the crucial role a caste census could play in closing the data gap concerning the socio-economic status of various caste groups. They argued that comprehensive data is vital for developing targeted policies that address the needs of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

