Sambhal Riot Aftermath: Arrest of Two Key Suspects in Mosque Survey Clash

Two men were arrested by Sambhal police for their involvement in the November 24 riots in Nakhasa, where rioters set a police bike on fire and looted a pistol magazine. The clash followed a court-ordered mosque survey, sparking violence resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:13 IST
  • India

Sambhal police made significant arrests on Thursday, apprehending two men linked to the November 24 riot incidents in the Nakhasa area. During the unrest, participants set a police motorcycle alight and stole a pistol magazine, igniting concerns over escalating tensions in the region.

Authorities identified the suspects, Mohsin and Hasnain, through crucial CCTV footage and detained them near a bus stand on Sambhal-Joya Road. Following their arrest, both individuals were remanded in judicial custody as investigations into their alleged involvement in escalating the violence continue.

The turmoil erupted amidst a contentious court order for a mosque survey, triggering violent clashes between locals and security personnel. The survey was instigated by claims that the mosque was erected by Mughal emperor Babur over a demolished temple in 1526. Resulting violence, sadly, claimed four lives and caused injuries to dozens, highlighting the deep-seated tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

