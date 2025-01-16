Sambhal Riot Aftermath: Arrest of Two Key Suspects in Mosque Survey Clash

Sambhal police made significant arrests on Thursday, apprehending two men linked to the November 24 riot incidents in the Nakhasa area. During the unrest, participants set a police motorcycle alight and stole a pistol magazine, igniting concerns over escalating tensions in the region.

Authorities identified the suspects, Mohsin and Hasnain, through crucial CCTV footage and detained them near a bus stand on Sambhal-Joya Road. Following their arrest, both individuals were remanded in judicial custody as investigations into their alleged involvement in escalating the violence continue.

The turmoil erupted amidst a contentious court order for a mosque survey, triggering violent clashes between locals and security personnel. The survey was instigated by claims that the mosque was erected by Mughal emperor Babur over a demolished temple in 1526. Resulting violence, sadly, claimed four lives and caused injuries to dozens, highlighting the deep-seated tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)