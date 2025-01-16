Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza and Israel
Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., to end the 15-month war in Gaza. The deal includes a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, exchange of hostages and prisoners, and increased humanitarian aid. Israeli government approval is pending amid political challenges.
In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have announced a ceasefire agreement set to end 15 months of conflict in Gaza. This comes after intensive mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.
The deal outlines a phased process, starting with a six-week ceasefire and a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, coupled with the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.
Political tensions remain high as the Israeli government's cabinet meeting, crucial for official approval, sees delays amidst internal disagreements. Meanwhile, preparations for the humanitarian aid influx into Gaza are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
