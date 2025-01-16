Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza and Israel

In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have announced a ceasefire agreement set to end 15 months of conflict in Gaza. This comes after intensive mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

The deal outlines a phased process, starting with a six-week ceasefire and a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, coupled with the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Political tensions remain high as the Israeli government's cabinet meeting, crucial for official approval, sees delays amidst internal disagreements. Meanwhile, preparations for the humanitarian aid influx into Gaza are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)