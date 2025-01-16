Left Menu

Drug Bust: Thane Police Nabs Nigerian National

A Nigerian individual was arrested in Thane with mephedrone valued at Rs 66.18 lakh. The suspect, previously jailed for a similar offense, is under investigation for drug peddling and obtaining forged Indian ID cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:17 IST
Drug Bust: Thane Police Nabs Nigerian National
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Thane police apprehended a Nigerian national allegedly in possession of mephedrone worth Rs 66.18 lakh. The operation was conducted by the Thane Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell, following a tip-off at Desai Naka on January 12.

The accused, identified as John James Francis, also known by several aliases, has a history of drug-related offenses, having served six years in prison for an NDPS case filed by Mumbai police. Post-release in November 2024, he reportedly resumed drug peddling activities.

The investigation extends beyond drug charges, with the police probing how the suspect acquired Indian ID cards through fabricated documents, underlining a broader network of forgery and illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025