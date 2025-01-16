Drug Bust: Thane Police Nabs Nigerian National

In a significant drug bust, Thane police apprehended a Nigerian national allegedly in possession of mephedrone worth Rs 66.18 lakh. The operation was conducted by the Thane Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell, following a tip-off at Desai Naka on January 12.

The accused, identified as John James Francis, also known by several aliases, has a history of drug-related offenses, having served six years in prison for an NDPS case filed by Mumbai police. Post-release in November 2024, he reportedly resumed drug peddling activities.

The investigation extends beyond drug charges, with the police probing how the suspect acquired Indian ID cards through fabricated documents, underlining a broader network of forgery and illegal activities.

