Tragic Loss: Constable's Untimely Demise

A police constable has reportedly taken his own life, firing on himself with his service-issued AK-47, in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and has been confirmed by official sources.

The constable, identified as Jairam Karu Poretti, was associated with the Armed Out Post in Dhabepaoni, part of Arjuni Morgaon tehsil. His service spanned two decades, making the incident all the more shocking to colleagues and community alike.

A native of Shambutola in Deori tehsil, Poretti has left behind family members who have been informed of this tragic event. The local police, led by Sub Divisional Officer Vivek Patil, have launched a probe to determine the circumstances leading up to this extreme action.

(With inputs from agencies.)