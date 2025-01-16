Tragic Loss: Constable's Untimely Demise
A police constable, Jairam Karu Poretti, allegedly committed suicide using his service rifle in Maharashtra. Serving for two decades, his reasons for taking such a step are unknown. Authorities have informed his family and initiated an investigation to uncover the underlying causes of this tragedy.
- Country:
- India
A police constable has reportedly taken his own life, firing on himself with his service-issued AK-47, in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and has been confirmed by official sources.
The constable, identified as Jairam Karu Poretti, was associated with the Armed Out Post in Dhabepaoni, part of Arjuni Morgaon tehsil. His service spanned two decades, making the incident all the more shocking to colleagues and community alike.
A native of Shambutola in Deori tehsil, Poretti has left behind family members who have been informed of this tragic event. The local police, led by Sub Divisional Officer Vivek Patil, have launched a probe to determine the circumstances leading up to this extreme action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- constable
- suicide
- Maharashtra
- AK-47
- Gondia
- investigation
- Jairam Poretti
- Armed Out Post
- tragedy
ALSO READ
South Korea's Air Tragedy: Investigations and Mourning
Tragic Incident: South Korean Plane Crash Investigation Underway
Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Investigation Unfolds
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.
Cybertruck Explosion Sparks Terrorism Investigation at Trump Hotel