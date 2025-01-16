Maharashtra Cabinet Empowers CM Fadnavis for Key Appointments
The Maharashtra cabinet has authorized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend the state election commissioner's candidate. Previously, ministers shared this responsibility. Additionally, land in Kolhapur is designated for a new government homoeopathy college and hospital, with the project receiving approval for a free land transfer.
The Maharashtra cabinet has granted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the authority to recommend a candidate for the state's election commissioner position. This shift centralizes the decision-making process within the cabinet, which was previously a collective responsibility shared by the council of ministers.
The move comes at a critical time as most civic bodies are under administrative control, with elections for these entities set to take place in the upcoming months. The role of the state election commissioner is pivotal in overseeing local body polls across Maharashtra.
In a separate action, the cabinet approved the allocation of land in Pimpalgaon Khur, Kagal tehsil, Kolhapur district, for a government homoeopathy college and an affiliated hospital. This land, offered free of charge, will facilitate the project helmed by the Department of Medical Education and Pharmaceuticals.
