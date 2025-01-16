Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Empowers CM Fadnavis for Key Appointments

The Maharashtra cabinet has authorized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend the state election commissioner's candidate. Previously, ministers shared this responsibility. Additionally, land in Kolhapur is designated for a new government homoeopathy college and hospital, with the project receiving approval for a free land transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:51 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Empowers CM Fadnavis for Key Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet has granted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the authority to recommend a candidate for the state's election commissioner position. This shift centralizes the decision-making process within the cabinet, which was previously a collective responsibility shared by the council of ministers.

The move comes at a critical time as most civic bodies are under administrative control, with elections for these entities set to take place in the upcoming months. The role of the state election commissioner is pivotal in overseeing local body polls across Maharashtra.

In a separate action, the cabinet approved the allocation of land in Pimpalgaon Khur, Kagal tehsil, Kolhapur district, for a government homoeopathy college and an affiliated hospital. This land, offered free of charge, will facilitate the project helmed by the Department of Medical Education and Pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025