Romania Announces Re-run of Presidential Election Amid Social Media Crackdown

Romania's coalition government has sanctioned a re-run of the presidential election, to be held on May 4 and May 18, accompanied by stricter campaign regulations for social media giants including TikTok.

This move follows the annulment of the initial election results, which were tainted by suspected Russian meddling and social media manipulation, particularly through TikTok.

The newly issued government decree demands clearer identification of campaign materials and imposes swift takedown deadlines for non-compliant content, sparking criticism from rights groups over lack of public consultation.

